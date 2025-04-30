Eastbourne United leave it late to see off Haywards Heath and reach SCFL play-off final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne United found an injury-time winner to beat Haywards Heath and reach the SCFL Premier play-off final.

Semi-finals can be tense and dull affairs – but not this one. In front of a massive crowd at the Oval Arena, these two went hammer and tongs from the whistle.

The first whistle was in fact delayed by referee Patrick O’Reilly to allow the near-700 crowd to get in safely, and so 15 minutes later than advertised, battle commenced.

The early action was mainly from Heath, probing both sides without managing to unlock the door - Koby Farrell and Ollie Hyland have been resolute since coming together a few matches ago.

Match winner Arthur Grout celebrates the win | Picture: David Jenkins

United had a few sniffs at the other end, and it was Farrell who came closest to scoring, on the half hour, forcing a fine save from the Heath keeper.

United started to step up the attack, Charlie Ball and Tarik Ibrahim penetrating both flanks, Brett Patton firing just wide, James Hull connecting with Ball’s cross, but heading over. On the stroke of half time Ball headed against the bar but the teams went in 0-0.

The second half started cruelly for United as Heath finally found the key and went 1-0 up through Flynn Bolton.

There was no giant red panic button though; if anything, United were even more resolute. Ibrahim cut past the defence but shot wide, minutes later Hull made no mistake to make it 1-1 on the hour.

United applaud the crowd | David Jenkins

Sam Scott’s long throw was headed over by Ollie Hull before frustration boiled over and Scott received a yellow card.

Nathan Crabb replaced Ibrahim as boss Anthony Storey looked to grab a winner, and the outstanding Arthur Grout nearly did the job with a trademark free kick. From the resulting corner, Hyland headed just over.

Into injury time, it looked like penalties would be the only way to sort it out, but they were not needed as Grout’s corner from the right was curled impossibly under the bar to deceive the keeper and go straight in for a winner that will be celebrated for a long time.

Full credit to both teams, the crowd were royally entertained, and the best team by a small margin won - you could not ask for more from a play-off semi-final.

United now go to Crowborough Athletic on Sunday for a place in next season’s Isthmian League south-east division. If it is anywhere near as entertaining as this match, it will be wonderful.