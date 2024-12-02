Eastbourne United love their new Arena

Since it opened only a few weeks ago, Eastbourne United have played three and won three on their brand new 3G surface.

It was said in Liverpool's heyday that teams were defeated before they even entered the ground, intimidated by the "welcome to Anfield" crest and the Scousers' work ethic.

Eastbourne United have build a superb facility, on and off the pitch, and already had a huge 130-year legacy, but now they are looking to turn the Arena into a fortress!

On Saturday it was the turn of in-form Horsham YMCA to come to the Arena and try to take United's crown, and they were having none of it.

Headland tracks it down!

Led by ex-Eastbourne Borough frontman Elliott Romain, they were out of the players tunnel like greyhounds, United's defence doing well to neutralise the threats early on, as wave after wave broke through the midfield, another bumper crowd of more than 300 were enjoying seeing some quality defending from Grout, Welch, Headland and Scott.

Indeed it was Scott who stepped up from defence to head just wide on 15 minutes, and it sent judders through the previously brimming with confidence YMCA.

A couple of minutes later and Max Thompson unleashed a fierce drive, well saved by the YM keeper, as United went ever more onto the front foot, a great driving from from Ingram was met by debutant Sonny Walsh, who headed just over. Jack Samways also headed wide and it was looking like a goalless first half as that man Gary Ingram got on the end of the a piledriver from the edge of the box, right into the bottom right hand corner, to make it 1-0.

It was obvious to all and sundry that the game was not over; United continued to take the lead in the second half ,ever wary of committing too much forward lest the still dangerous YM attack should draw things level.

Scott, Headland and Welch hold back YMCA

Thompson got booked on the hour, but revenge, as they say is a dish best served cold. Thompson didn't even let it cool before firing home from close range after Samway hit the upright.

At 2-0 YM seemed to accept that they were United's fourth victims in a row, and although they continued to probe, there was more of a containment mentality. The excellent Walsh finished his debut five minutes early, taking the applause of the crowd as he was replaced by young Tyanno Wilson.

Wilson himself is becoming a favourite at the Oval for the under 18s, and his cameos for the first team have been marked by blistering pace and a ruthless search for the goal. It may have only been a "final five" on Saturday, but it was enough to give YM the heebeegeebies!

This Saturday, it's the turn of Petersfield Town to visit the Oval Arena, and United will want revenge for the away defeat inflicted back in August.