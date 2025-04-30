Eastbourne United make the final!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tuesday nights semi-final between Eastbourne United and Haywards Heath was a proper clash of the Titans

Oftentimes, these matches turn out to be a dull affair, both sides too scared of making mistakes to risk anything. Not the case! In front of a massive crowd at the Oval Arena, these two went hammer and tongs from the whistle. The whistle was in fact delayed by referee Patrick O’Reilly to allow the nearly seven hundred crowd to get in safely, and so fifteen minutes later than advertised, the battle commenced. The early action was mainly from Heath, probing both sides without managing to unlock the door - Farrell and Hyland have been absolutely resolute since coming together a few matches ago, and frankly, they are not good at conceding goals! United likewise had a few sniffs at the other end, but it was Koby Farrell who came closest to scoring on the half hour, forcing a fine save from the Heath keeper. United started to step up the attack, Ball and Ibrahim penetrating both flanks, Patton firing just wide, James Hull connecting with Ball’s cross, but heading over. On the stroke of half time Ball headed against the crossbar as the teams went in 0-0.

the second half started cruelly for United as Heath finally found the key and went 1-0 up. There was no giant red panic button though, if anything, United were even more resolute, Ibrahim cut past the defences, but shot wide, minutes later James Hull made no mistake to make it 1-1 on the hour.

Sam Scott’s long throw was headed over by Ollie Hull, before frustration boiled over and Scott received a Yellow. Nathan Crabb replaced Ibrahim as Storey looked to grab a winner, the outstanding Arthur Grout nearly did the job with a trademark free kick, from the resulting corner, Hyland headed just over.

Match winner Arthur Grout

Into injury time, both sides were looking like penalties would be the only way to sort it out, went it was once again Grout with a corner from the right, curled impossibly under the bar to deceive the keeper and go straight in for a winner that will be celebrated for a long time. full credit to both teams, the crowd was royally entertained, and the best team by a small margin won - you could not ask for more from a playoff semifinal.

so United now face Crowborough Athletic on Sunday for a place in next seasons Isthmian League Southeast division. If it is anywhere near as entertaining as this match, it will be wonderful!