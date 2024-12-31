Eastbourne United sign off in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne United despatched Newhaven at the Oval Arena on Saturday to maintain their 100% record on the new 3G surface.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a disappointing SCFL premier division draw at Saltdean on Boxing Day, boss Anthony Storey was looking for a reaction from his young side against one of the ‘old foes’.

Newhaven have been a thorn in United's side over the years, but straight from kick-off it was apparent that United wanted to end the year in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the first minute Samways crossed to Charlie Ball, whose header went agonisingly over the bar. Minutes later it was Ball again who shot just wide of the upright, and Newhaven began to realise that this could be hard work.

Jack Samways

Sonny Walsh then turned provider, this time Ball made no mistake, 1-0 in the 11th minute.

United kept the pressure on with Gary Ingram and Jack Samways both testing the keeper, before young right back Arthur Grout fizzed a 20-yard effort just over the bar. Walsh tried out the keeper’s shot-stopping on 40 minutes, but just as half time loomed, Ingram rounded three defenders, his deflected shot easily making it 2-0 at the break.

Newhaven came out with renewed purpose after the interval, knowing that 2-0 can be a dangerous score. The United defence never looked too concerned, 16-year-old Grout managing defensive duties so well that he even managed a few forages in to the opposition half, earning him the Man of the Match award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United once again got on top, Ball tested the keeper but 2-0 it remained. On the hour, Samways made way for Mason Creese, new legs bringing even more threat.

Mayckol Sabino

On 67 minutes, Mayckol Sabino crossed at speed, Alfie Headland rarely misses the target in those situations to make it 3-0.

With game effectively over, United brought on Nathan Crabb to replace Ingram (one of the telling factors in this match was the sheer strength on the United bench).

Sabino and Creese both had good efforts at a fourth, but to no avail. Crabb had a good effort parried for a corner before Newhaven broke, and an excellent save from James Broadbent kept his clean sheet intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alas for Broady, it was not to be as Newhaven pulled back a consolation late on, but Charlie Ball was evidently offended by this, making a solo run straight away, taking on practically the entire Newhaven team; his shot was parried, and Mason Creese was fastest to react to make it 4-1.

Alfie Headland

Baran Kartal joined the fray along with Sam Scott just before referee Chris Findlay-Geer brought proceedings to a halt.

The bumper 446 crowd could certainly not complain about entertainment value, and on a bitterly cold afternoon they were sent home feeling somewhat warmed as United moved seventh – within two places of the play-off places.

This Saturday sees the team travel to Bexhill before welcoming Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday.