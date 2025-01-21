Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On a bitterly cold day, Eastbourne United met the threat of Haywards Heath head on.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On another freezing afternoon, it was the turn of Haywards Heath to try their luck against a rampant Eastbourne United.

Fresh from booking themselves an RUR Cup final place last Tuesday, United started well, but it was obvious that Heath were here for the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mid Sussex team had slipped from second to third in the table, and were looking to regain the momentum that had kept them top two all season .

Action from United v Heath

With just 13 minutes on the clock, Charlie Ball got on the end of a superb through pass from Arthur Grout to break the deadlock. That's 16 this season for Ball.

United continued to press but were hampered somewhat when, following a magnificent full-length save from James Broadbent, who also fielded the resulting corner, there was a collision in the box, the linesman flagged for a Heath penalty. Alfie Headland was booked, even though he was nowhere near the incident, and a nonplussed United were pegged back to 1-1 at the break.

The second half started brightly again, Max Thompson and Nathan Crabb joined the fray and injected even more pace into the United attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a spell of one-way traffic while United tried to regain the advantage, and a heartstopping moment for the 300-plus crowd when Heath broke through and Broadbent produced surely the save of the season, pushing up on to his crossbar, to keep it level.

United defender a corner

It was 85 minutes before United eventually broke down an excellent Heath defence, Mason Creese keeping a cool head as usual to make it 2-1.

It was injury time before the Heath defence, clearly tiring now, broke down again, Matthew Astle conceding a penalty which Thompson was only too happy to smash home.

So 3-1 it was, United moved into sixth, just three points off the play-offs and looking forward to welcoming fourth-placed Crowborough Athletic on Saturday. The big games just keep coming at the Oval Arena, but of course they're only big because Anthony Storey’s youngsters seem to have timed their run just right. It's a 3pm kick-off once again and the forecast is for high winds.