Eastbourne United’s green shoots are showing

The only real disappointment for Eastbourne United on Saturday was the result

It was a bit of a storm-lashed Oval Arena that found Eastbourne United pitched against Varndeaninans on Saturday. It’s a rare day when the wind isn’t blowing hard across Princes Park, but in all truth it made proper football hard.

Varndeanians went 1-0 up inside the first 10 minutes, and proceeded to park the bus. It would be easy just to say that United failed to break them down in the ensuing 80 minutes, but there’s a bigger picture behind it.

In recent weeks, 18-year-old Alex Hobden has replaced James Broadbent, while Josh Thomas, Tyano Wilson and Anthony Thomas have all been regular starters.

United attack against AFC Varndeanians

The average age of this team is probably the lowest in the league. But look even further - the reason these youngsters are playing is that they are outstanding young footballers, and they learn fast.

Take a look if you will at the under-23 and under-18 sections of the leagues. They are both dominated by Eastbourne United. For that matter, so is the under-15 league table.

Some of the older heads will look at it and say “it’s going to be another season of winning nothing” - don’t be so sure - these guys adapt very quickly, and there’s a whole bunch of them knocking on the manager's door asking when their turn will be.

A 1-0 loss is just that; it happens all the time. it was very largely against the run of play, if the crossbar had one less coat of paint on it, Ollie Hull’s superb header late on would have equalised.

The pattern overall is that these kids are learning very fast, and I’d wager that this United team will, once again, be in the mix come April.

On Wednesday night United travel (weather permitting) to the Polegrove in the Peter Bentley Cup to face Bexhill United, before welcoming Halls Athletic from the Southern Counties League to the Oval on Saturday for some FA Vase action. It’s a 3pm kick-off and guaranteed to be a fiery affair.