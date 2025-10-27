Eastbourne United’s quiet triumph

Slowly but surely, Eastbourne United are improving – but they’re going under the radar.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a quiet start to the season, United have been putting together a run of games, seemingly with nobody noticing - and that’s the plan!

Nobody wants to be running around with a target on their back, especially in the rumour mill of step five football, but after the 1-0 loss at Haywards Heath, you can see that the rest of the league may have woken up to what’s happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newhaven arrived at the Oval after an excellent start to their campaign and full of confidence. United were without Ollie Hull (suspended), Max Thompson and Anthony Thomas, but welcomed back James Hull.

Action in the Eastbourne Unired-Newhaven clash

From the whistle it was apparent that United were taking no prisoners, and it took James Hull just two minutes and 31 seconds to get on the scoresheet – a moment of confusion from Newhaven’s keeper and defence, a classic centre forward chase down and the ricochet straight into the net.

The near 300 crowd loved it, and made it clear that they loved having the third Hull brother back too. Mufaro Huchu was busy as ever, and nearly made it 2-0 with an effort from 20 yards, the keeper holding it well.

On the quarter hour it was 1-1 as the Dockers reminded United there were two teams in the game, and Anthony Storey’s boys took heed; just three minutes later Huchu was causing problems, his splendid cross was undefendable and deflected into the net for 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not to be outdone, T’yano Wilson was working up a head of steam on the other wing, his stinging shot couldn’t be held and went from a corner. Rhyle Ovenden nearly made it three, but the keeper held the shot well.

Ovenden organises a free kick

There was no time for regrets for United’s young captain, however – moments later James Hull turned provider, his cross turned in by Ovenden.

The crowd was really getting behind United and wanting more; just ahead of half-time Hull and Ovenden did it again, this time Hull’s shot was well saved, only for Ovenden to grab the rebound for 4-1.

There was a moment of concern for the Dockers as Charlie Gibson landed horribly from an aerial challenge, taking the full weight on his knee and both physios on, Gibson stretchered off to loud applause from both sets of supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half, the Dockers came at United like a freight train.Nevertheless it was Koby Farrell who nearly made it five, his header just missing, before a great shot beat Hobden to make it 4-2.

Wilson on another run

United were still in control, but Josh Thomas headed back to his keeper, Hobden saw the chance to get a quick attack on, and seemingly attempted to throw it before he’d actually caught it, the result being the ball being thrown into his own net.

Their resolve remained solid – James Hull rolled up his sleeves and forced a great save at the other end, before providing Jake Prodger with a gift of a chance, and Prodger wasn’t going to say no- 5-3.

Prodger stung the keeper’s hands twice more as United upped the tempo. Ollie Hyland was sin binned, and United down to 10 men for the remainder of the match. T’yano Wilson made way for Alfie Gander with five minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right on the final whistle, Prodger was flattened by a knock to the head, the referee played on, but Dan Hull’s outrage brought him a red card, to the disgust of the home supporters.

Josh Thomas on patrol

At full time, rapturous applause made it clear to players and management this is what they want. Fast, attacking, fearless football is bringing its reward. United sneaked up to 11th and visit fourth-placed Horsham YMCA on Saturday (Nov 1).