As well as the twice weekly fun sessions, Borough compete in the Southern Combination Walking Football League and the team have new kit, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Lottbridge Drive Motors.The kit will also be used in the National Cup competitions and at Borough's own 16 team tournament on Thursday June 15. New members are always welcome and details of how to join can be found at www.eastbourneboroughwalkingfootballclub.com
Eastbourne walking footballers are motoring thanks to new kit
Each Tuesday and Thursday morning, 30 to 40 women and men play walking football at Eastbourne Borough's Priory Lane stadium.