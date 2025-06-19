We are all set: the courts are immaculate, the stands and walkways are set up and the players are warming up. It’s time for tennis action at Devonshire Park.

The Lexus Eastbourne Open will open for play at 11am on Saturday under cloudless skies – sunshine all week in the forecast, and scarcely a breath of wind to drive lazily flapping seagulls inland.

Saturday and Sunday – the People’s Weekend – will see all the courts alive with qualifying action. Squeeze between the walkways, and be gripped by the very closeness of the action – observing, of course, all the protocols of quiet for the serves and warm applause for the winning volleys.

Oh, and find your way to the Devonshire Park’s secret garden – the magical stone amphitheatre setting of the furthest court, usually designated Court 14, hidden from sight unless you know where to look.

The Devonshire Park lawns - always a popular spot

And then momentum will build, and excitement will mount, through the middle of the week. For some regulars, Thursday is actually the best day of competition, as the last-eight women and men step out for the quarter-finals. And we reach Finals Day on Saturday, in front of a sold-out crowd on Centre Court. VIPs, special guests and sponsors, and no doubt a Mayoral party.

No Centre Court ticket? No problem. For a nominal admission charge, you can bag a deckchair on the lawns, open up your picnic (commercial outlets are also available!) and simply soak up the atmosphere while following the action on the giant screens.

So this is the tennis that we know and love? Well, one major innovation may take traditionalists by surprise: the jargon is ELC, the proper name is Electronic Line Calling, and the stately procession of traditional human line-judges, around the court before each match, is replaced by the march of technology.

We have seen it at Roland Garros and this week at the Queens Club – and it should finally consign that McEnroe cry of “You cannot be serious!” to the archive of tennis history. Nobody, surely, can argue with an electronic eye?

Darya Kasatkina is one to watch, says Kevin Anderson

Otherwise, there are few changes to the procedures and protocol. A little tweak of courtside procedures will permit most spectators to leave or join the seated court at the end of each game, and not simply at the players’ change-overs. Good luck to the volunteer marshalls who have to manage that!

The volunteer ethic, though, is still strong. Will the St John’s Ambulance guys pick up a fat salary? Not a penny. The awesome ball crews from Eastbourne College and The Cavendish School have trained for months for no reward (although they might just escape the odd double maths lesson…).

Many of the marshalls and helpers on the grounds are unpaid, giving their time, advice and expertise simply for the love of the sport and for the good of this sparkling jewel in Eastbourne’s crown. A year ago, as the tournament completed its half-century, one volunteer steward shared a priceless memory.

“It was 1974,” recalled the nameless lady, “and I was just a club member, helping out – and I was deputed to meet one of the players off the train – Martina Navratilova! I gave her a lift to her accommodation, but on the way, we had to detour to find a shop open – on a Sunday afternoon – where Martina could stock up on her soya milk!”

Jakub Mensik, up and coming in the men's game

It is those memories, and that commitment, and that heritage which makes the Devonshire Park tennis such a special event, and such a special part of Eastbourne’s history. The action, and the next half-century, opens on Saturday. Be there and share it!

QUARTETS OF QUALITY

Four men to watch this year: Taylor Fritz, returning champion, combines explosive power with genial confidence. Francisco Cerundolo, 2024 runner-up, is sensational around the court.

Jakub Mensik has already won the Miami Open at just 19 and is a Grand Slam winner in waiting. And if Jack Draper is the new Andy Murray, then young Brit powerhouse Jacob Fearnley is the new Jack Draper: maturity beyond his years and a super young man for Devvy Park mums to adopt.

Four women with eyes on the title: Emma Raducanu, with greatness thrust upon her at such a young age, is now building the experience and stamina to become one of the world’s genuine greats, and Eastbourne will absolutely embrace this superb British talent. Daria Kasatkina, quietly modest off court but resilient and resourceful on court, will defend her Eastbourne title to the very last match point.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova loves the grass game and will see Eastbourne as a key pathway to SW19. Sonay Kartal, from along the coast in Brighton, is a huge talent with single-minded commitment and a distinctive style.

And four maestros of wheelchair tennis – an absorbing and quite addictive watch: Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid have conquered the world, never mind little old Eastbourne. Lucy Shuker is a formidable player and a super ambassador. And Jiske Griffioen returns from the Netherlands to defend her Devonshire Park title.