Eddie in a hurry as Yapton run out comfortable winners

Wisborough Green Res 2, Yapton 3rd 8 West Sussex Lge, Dv 3C

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hat-trick in six minutes from Eddie Manwill was an outstanding feature of Yapton's comfortable victory.

It came after Frankie Walsh had opened the scoring and Ben Hothersall had provided an equaliser with an own goal .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Mills and a Walsh penalty, when Marcus Sanders was brought down, took the score to 3-1 and Manwill then had three chances in quick succession and converted them all before half-time.

Soon after the break the home side grabbed their second, Walsh secured his own hat-trick with his second penalty after Dan Gill had been fouled and James Sinclair wrapped up the scoring.