A fine performance in the Edward Rowland Cup knockout competition salvaged what was otherwise another tricky week for Haywards Heath and Beech Hurst Bowls Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After five home defeats in a row, Heath performed superbly to beat Southwick Park B 21-12 on their own green to make it through to the third round of the Edward Rowland.

All four of Heath’s team played consistently well, shaking off a tentative recovery by the home team to ease to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With lead David Leach setting the standard, Heath raced into an 8-0 lead after four ends, but when Southwick Park finally got on the scoresheet with a three on the fifth, it signalled a mini-revival as they hauled themselves to within two by the seventh. But their scoring ends were few and far between, and with Neville Dalton, Basil Larkins and skip John Box all playing their parts in an impressive team effort, Haywards Heath steadily pulled away.

Haywards Heath lost to Peacehaven for the second time in a fortnight

They will visit Shoreham B or Isle of Thorns B in the third round.

Haywards Heath lost by 11 shots to Peacehaven & Telscombe in the Nicholas Soames Trophy for the second time in a fortnight before suffering home defeats in the Mid Sussex and John Spriggs Leagues on the same night.

In the Soames, Mark Gooch and Jill Hatfield won their pairing but John Box and Tara de Silva and Rowland Morris and Gwen Croft lost theirs to give Peacehaven another eight points in the Australian Pairs competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heath’s Mid Sussex League and John Spriggs sides also lost two of their three matches, playing side-by-side on a packed Beech Hurst green.

The clubhouse was packed after Haywards Heath played Southwater and Hurstpierpoint on the same night

They lost heavily in the Mid Sussex League to Southwater – 60-37 – with Anne Bosman’s rink the only triumphant one. The margin was narrower in the John Spriggs, but the points the same, as Hurstpierpoint squeezed home 51-43. The only victorious rink was Bob Sutton’s.

The league setbacks were sandwiched by two home friendly defeats - 59-65 against Preston, despite winning one and drawing one of the four triples contests, and 43-70 against Steyning, adjusted after coming to an agreement when the visitors arrived a player short.

Results: HH&BH 59, Preston 65 (Anne Bosman, Gwen Croft and Tony Ashby won 19-9; Basil Larkins, Ken Starnes and Marge Breading drew 13-13; Dorothy Glasby, Jill Hatfield and Graham Brown lost 14-22; John Box, Mark Gooch and Wendy Alexander lost 13-21); Nicholas Soames Trophy: HH&BH 33, Peacehaven 44 (John Box and Tara de Silva lost to Shaun Smith and Nelly Nunn 11-19; Mark Gooch and Jill Hatfield beat Marsden Scourfield and Sue Ogden 12-10; Rowland Morris and Gwen Croft lost to Clive Grant and Sandi Northwood 10-15). HH&BH 2 points, Peacehaven 8 points; Mid Sussex League: HH&BH 37, Southwater 60 (Neville Dalton, Julia Jarvis, Ken Starnes and Graham Aldis lost 12-26; Anne Bosman, Mark Gooch, Judy Aldis and Graham Barton won 15-14; Graham Brown, Martin Gaskell, Marge Breading and John Box lost 10-20), HH&BH 2 points, Southwater 8 points; John Spriggs League: HH&BH 43, Hurstpierpoint 51 (Basil Larkins, Wendy Alexander, Jill Hatfield and Phoom Saihom lost 13-20; Bob Sutton, Clive Thomas, Dorothy Glasby and Mark Howell won 16-15; Rowland Morris, Bill Mann, Tara de Silva and Nicola Coles lost 14-16). HH&BH 2 points, Hurstpierpoint 8 points. HH&BH 43, Steyning 70* (John Box, Mark Gooch and Marge Breading lost 13-14; Anne Bosman, Martin Gaskell and Ken Starnes lost 12-16; Neville Dalton, Chris King and Maurice Benson lost 11-16*; Elsie Wilding, Mike McQuillin and Bill Mann lost 7-24); Edward Rowland Cup 2nd Round: Southwick Park 12, HH&BH 21.