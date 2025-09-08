Edwards opens his account to deliver the points for Roffey

Eastbourne United were the visitors to the Theatre of Trees on Saturday and as usual in the games between these two there was no quarter asked or given – but it was Roffey who ran out 2-1 winners.

The visitors had begun to hit form in the league after a slow start and are among the favourites for the top five this season. The Boars were without skipper Dan Pearse and Finn Bishop took his midfield birth with Sam Lemon starting after a long injury break.

For the first 25 minutes, Roffey’s slick passing through the lines had their visitors on the back foot and the excellent Alex Hobden was forced to save from Lui Edwards, Jordan Mase and Bishop.

Roffey would have been disappointed not to make more of these chances whilst enjoying the lion’s share of possession and they suffered a further blow when Lemon had to depart injured after just 10 minutes with Bailey Moyo replacing him.

As so often happens, the first goal came at the other end when after a quick break Tariq Ibrahim found himself in space on the right. He cut inside Dylan Pauw and as Jake Legrange covered, hit the deck although it was not clear that the Roffey defender had actually made a challenge. However the referee, from fairly close to the play, pointed to the spot and Josh Thomas converted the penalty on 26 minutes.

This lifted the visitors and the rest of the half was much more even with both sides taking turns to pressurise their opponents’ box. Monty Watson-Price and his defence had to deal with several dangerous crosses and corners with one of these leaving the Boars stopper flat out on the ground after a late challenge.

Watson Price also had to save down to his left and the hosts managed to scramble the ball away. Danny Pappoe was again winning most of the aerial battles and after Yannis Drais put his shot wide the half ended 0–1.

The first few minutes after the restart saw the visitors attacking perhaps hoping to put the game to bed but after this it was the Boars who started to control the bulk of possession and began to look increasingly dangerous.

A flowing move ended with Mase being denied by a great close range save from Eastbourne Borough loanee Hobden. The Boars were now on top. Edwards drove a shot just wide and Bishop just too high. Then in the 62nd minute came a moment of real quality when Mase received a throw-in surrounded by defenders in the box. His first touch took him away from his man and he squeezed between two others and curled a tremendous shot inside the far post. At this point it was no more than Roffey deserved.

Roffey were now playing with confidence and winning more than their share of the personal battles around the pitch. However, as the game became more physical and yellow cards started to appear regularly, the result was still in the balance and Pauw and Legrange had to make important blocks.

The 84th minute saw the Boars at their best when a United through ball was cleared by Watson-Price to Edwards who touched it off to Mase and spun between the defenders to pick up the return pass before cutting inside and burying the ball in the bottom corner for his first goal as a Boar. Cue wild celebrations from the boys in blue and deflation from the visitors.

United tried their best to get back into the game and the challenges were flying in with Karim Elmellas getting an arm in the face and Drais receiving a second yellow for kicking out at Mitch Clark right in front of the referee.

Roffey were not to be denied and saw the game out without further incident. Eastbourne had proved tough opponents as expected but Roffey appear to be improving game by game.