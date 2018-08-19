Ella McCaughan selected to compete in national 2018 School Games

Ella McCaughan has been selected to be part of the Cricket squad at the 2018 School Games – a national multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes taking place at Loughborough University from 30 August to 2 September.

Fifteen-year-old McCaughan, who is a student at the Seaford Head Comprehensive School and is a member of Seaford Cricket Club and Ansty Crick Club, will compete for the Team Sciver squad in the Rowing. She already has an impressive record of success: Ella was selected to play for the Sussex Ladies this year and helped them to win the Division 2 Championship.

Over 1,400 athletes will compete across 11 sports at the School Games, five of which include disability disciplines. This year the School Games has introduced four new sports (Canoeing & Rowing, Laser Run, Netball and Triathlon). The event will give many young people, across a variety of different sports, an experience of high-level competition in a multi-sport environment similar to an Olympic or Paralympic Games.

Ella will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success. Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and sprinter Adam Gemili.

At the event McCaughan will experience the excitement of competing at the highest level. She will live in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, take part in an School Games ceremony and perform in front of huge crowds of spectators.

“The School Games National Finals provide a great opportunity for talented young athletes like Ella,” says Ali Oliver, Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Sport Trust. “Competitors get a real taste of what it’s like to be part of a world-class sporting event at the amazing sporting venues of Loughborough University, and the event is a great way to see our future sporting champions in action today.”

The 2018 School Games is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and Home Country Sports Councils and is delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

Tickets for the event are available now, at https://www.schoolgamesfinals.org/buy-tickets/