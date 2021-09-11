Emma Raducanu celebrates her US Open Ladies singles semi-final success. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

The British ace, 18, beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the US Open women’s singles final last night (Saturday, September 11) in New York.

It was just her second grand-slam tournament, having rose to prominence at Wimbledon in July.

But Raducanu was making waves on the tennis circuit long before she became a household name – and a Sussex event was perhaps a key part of her journey.

The LTA’s website lists a tournament held at West Worthing Tennis & Squash Club, when Raducanu was 12, as one of her notable achievements.

It said: “One of the highlights for Raducanu in 2015 was the chance to play at Wimbledon, winning through the South East regional qualifiers to earn a place in the Road to Wimbledon national finals on the famous courts of the All England Club.

“By this stage Raducanu was firmly established as one of the best players in her age group and regularly attended LTA national junior camps at the National Tennis Centre.”

According to the Kent-based News Shopper, the Bromley-based player beat Eloise Saraty 6-1 6-4 in her final match to earn the right to play at the prestigious All England Club.

Six years later, in July this year, Raducanu burst onto the scene in her debut grand slam, by reaching the fourth round of the Wimbledon women’s singles.