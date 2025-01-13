Emphatic victory for Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club ladies
In the second round of the National Vivienne Trophy the Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club ladies had an emphatic victory over Egerton Park 87-49.
The team comprised Wendy Avery, Gill Henty, Pat White, Chris Dodd, Val Burr, Anita Feltham, Jo Brand, Marie Haward, Sue Taylor, Jan Pilcher, Sharon Forward and Sheila Wilson.
In Round 3 they will play Isle of Wight on Thursday, January 23.