Emphatic victory for Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club ladies

By Malcolm Goman
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 20:15 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
In the second round of the National Vivienne Trophy the Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club ladies had an emphatic victory over Egerton Park 87-49.

The team comprised Wendy Avery, Gill Henty, Pat White, Chris Dodd, Val Burr, Anita Feltham, Jo Brand, Marie Haward, Sue Taylor, Jan Pilcher, Sharon Forward and Sheila Wilson.

In Round 3 they will play Isle of Wight on Thursday, January 23.

