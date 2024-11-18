England star, Jess Breach shows her support for Chichester rugby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As well as providing an opportunity for local senior sides to compete, Chichester also delivered an inspiring afternoon of activity for the junior girls at the club. England wing Jess Breach attended the event and delivered an inspiring Q&A before running a coaching session for the girls to further develop their skills.
Holly Hart is Director of Women’s Rugby at Chichester RFC “This was the first women’s event held at the club, and was so well supported by the local community, the RFU and Sussex Rugby. With the World Cup next year this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the sport, and to hopefully encourage more women and girls to get involved. We are so grateful to Jess for giving up her time and inspiring the next generation of players at the club. Who knows, they may be pulling on an England shirt one day too”.