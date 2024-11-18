England star, Jess Breach shows her support for Chichester rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England rugby player Jess Breach took time out from her World Cup preparations to attend the Inner Warrior women’s rugby festival held at Chichester RFC on Sunday. The festival saw eight teams from across the South East come together in a celebration of the game, and provide a showcase for this fast-growing sport in the area. Chichester Ladies were unbeaten on the day, running in seven tries across their two hard-fought matches. They also put on a strong defensive show, with only two tries scored against them.

As well as providing an opportunity for local senior sides to compete, Chichester also delivered an inspiring afternoon of activity for the junior girls at the club. England wing Jess Breach attended the event and delivered an inspiring Q&A before running a coaching session for the girls to further develop their skills.

Holly Hart is Director of Women’s Rugby at Chichester RFC “This was the first women’s event held at the club, and was so well supported by the local community, the RFU and Sussex Rugby. With the World Cup next year this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the sport, and to hopefully encourage more women and girls to get involved. We are so grateful to Jess for giving up her time and inspiring the next generation of players at the club. Who knows, they may be pulling on an England shirt one day too”.