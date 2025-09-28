Entente Cordiale alive and well at Meads Tennis Club

Meads LTC in Upper Carlisle Road recently welcomed a group of French tennis players to the club in the second year of a successful exchange project.

Members of the Tennis de Puys club from Dieppe visited Meads to play on the club's world class grass courts. The standard of play demonstrated by the French visitors was extremely high especially as grass courts are a rarity in France where clay is the preferred surface. An afternoon of competitive and friendly tennis was followed by a fish and chips meal in the Meads clubhouse and plenty of good conversation and laughter. Committee member Bernard Lien-Lambert who organised the exchange was highly impressed with the "joie de vivre" and "bonne humeur" shown by the French guests who returned to France by ferry after a memorable weekend.

Seven days later it was the turn of Meads members to travel to Dieppe to play on the superb clay courts at Tennis de Puys. After some entertaining and energetic tennis the players were rewarded with French charcuterie, wine and cheeses and a splendid barbecue.

Organiser Lien-Lambert gave a speech of thanks to the French hosts and presented them with some Sussex specialities including Long Man beers, Ravilious coasters and Meads LTC T shirts.

Members of Tennis de Puys near Dieppe in action on the grass courts at Meads LTC

On the following day the English invaders returned to the club and enjoyed a fun session using the kind of wooden rackets once used by the likes of Borg and Evert. Another delicious meal was consumed before the party headed back into Dieppe to catch the ferry home.

Lien-Lambert summed up the day saying, "It was an immensely enjoyable and memorable weekend. The exchange was a wonderful example of an entente cordiale and we can't wait to repeat the fun next summer.