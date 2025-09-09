Equal chances, thrilling finish: Lewes AC holds annual Masters Mantell Race Challenge

Thirty-three members of Lewes Athletic Club took to the South Downs on the evening of Tuesday, 2nd September for the Club’s annual Masters Mantell Challenge, a trail race designed to give runners of all abilities an equal chance of victory.

The event’s distinctive level playing field system staggers start times according to recent performances. The format led to a thrilling conclusion, with participants converging towards the finish in a 5-mile chase across the Downs.

The race began on Hawkenbury Way, climbing past the racecourse and skirting Black Cap, before looping back and finishing in the meadow near the start after a challenging return over Black Cap and Mount Harry.

Conditions cleared just in time, allowing runners to enjoy a bright autumnal evening punctuated by a light shower.

Congratulations to:

1st Place: Adrian Thompson, a graduate of Lewes AC’s popular Beginners’ Course | time 56:25 (+2:25 faster than predicted)

2nd Place: Steph Masters | time 50:00 (+2:10 faster)

3rd Place: Stephanie Crespin | time 44:34 (+1:56 faster)

A big round of applause also to:

Fastest overall time: Ben Pepler, 30:19

Second fastest overall time: Toby Meanwell, 30:42

Fastest woman: Emma Rollings, 38:58

Second fastest woman: Ellie King, 41:10

Best age grade: Toby Meanwell, 88.25%

Second best age grade: Ben Pepler, 80.44%

Best woman age grade: Emma Rollings, 75.51%

Second best woman age grade: Stephanie Crespin, 71.46%

Lewes AC Chair Philip Westbury said: “The Masters Mantell Challenge is one of the highlights of our club calendar, and it’s much loved by members of all standards and abilities. The time-adjusted/level playing field format means everyone has a fair chance to shine. Once again, we had a fantastic turnout and lovely feedback from runners who enjoyed the friendly but competitive spirit that makes this event and our Club so special.”

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.