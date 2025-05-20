Eurovision party at Bexhill Sailing Club

Bexhill Sailing Club held its own Eurovision party on Saturday, May 17, designed and run by last years Learn To Sail graduates, our current Novice fleet. We voted for each song, and in the room the UK won! Woohoo!

We were treated to sausage & fried onions in a roll by our excellent chef Pete Gadsden, with fairy cakes, popcorn snacks and limoncello shots through the evening from the Novices. Our compere Paul Andrews, in a rainbow shimmer top, told cringing jokes about each country, getting worse as the night progressed!

But the highlight of the evening had to be the choreographed dance by two young ladies to Give That Wolf a Banana by Subwoolfer (Norwegian Eurovision entry 2022), suitably attired in wolf and banana costumes. These young ladies also took the runner up prizes in the fancy dress competition, beaten only by Lucinda D'Silva who covered herself head to toe in glitter and a union jack flag to take the top prize.

We sailed all four scheduled races, so my apologies, there is a long list of results this week! Saturday brought higher than forecast winds and a choppy sea, but all boats stayed upright for the Saturday Series Races 2 & 3.

Fancy Dress Prize Winners

Hugh Stephenson took 1st place for the Novices in both races and Bob Palmer won both races for Fast fleet. Dave Kerr won R2 for Slow fleet, Cristina Terrazas won R3.

Sunday had lighter winds, but very swirly and gusty for the Sunday Series races 5 & 6. The safety boats were kept occupied with a few capsizes, including, between the 2 races, Tony Lane capsizing following a nasty boom strike to the face from an unexpected gybe in his Laser Radial. That'll be a beautiful shiner Tony!

Novice James Tod won Race 5 and Hugh Stephenson added to his wins taking Race 6, narrowly ahead of James. Bob Palmer continued his winning streak taking Fast fleet 1st place in both races. Dusty Miller and Any Bullen triumphed over Jim Copeman and Simon Hookey for the Asymetrics in both races. Flo Wright and Abi Wright won both races in the Catamaran fleet. Slow fleet Race 5 was won by Dave Kerr. In race 6, Rosie Norman took top spot ahead of her husband Roger.

Next weekend is the Late May Bank Holiday weekend when we have 5 morning races scheduled over the 3 days. The weather forecast isn't looking promising for sailing, but you never know until you are on the shoreline just what the conditions really are, so I'll see you there!

Commodore Judith Warren Enjoys the Voting

Our Cadets will be spending their half term holiday at Cadet Topper Camp. Always lots of fun with new skills to be learned and new friends to be made.

If you would like to know more about Bexhill Sailing Club it's all at www.bexhillsailing.club

Reporter: Rachel Wynn