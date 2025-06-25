'Even better than last year' - Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková hails Eastbourne Open despite tournament downgrade
That is despite the new grass court season for 2025 seeing Eastbourne downgraded to WTA 250 status. This was done so The Lawn Tennis Association could bring women’s tennis back to the Queen’s Club in Barons Court, west London, for the first time since 1973 with a new high-profile event at the beginning of the grass-court season.
Krejčíková, 29, is playing at Devonshire Park for the third time.
Asked what she enjoys most about the tournament, she said: “Obviously I like grass but I think it's a really good tournament leading up to the Wimbledon.
"I like to play matches before the slams, so it's nice to have the tournament here. To be honest, the hospitality, I feel it's even better than last year, even though it was a bigger tournament. I like the way that the hotel is walking distance.
“It's pretty nice. I mean, the sea is beautiful and you can just chill and relax. There's a lot of nature. It's not a huge city and I also like that there is an elderly population. It's closer to me.”
Krejčíková is the number two seed this week. She has been ranked as high as world No. 2 in singles and world No. 1 in doubles by the WTA. Krejčíková has won eight singles, 19 doubles, and three mixed doubles titles on the WTA Tour.
She was the ladies’ singles champion of Wimbledon in 2024, beating Jasmine Paolini in the final.
She played in Eastbourne in 2022 and 2024 but was unable to secure a victory on the East Sussex coast. She put an end to that unwanted record by beating British star Harriet Dart in a three-set thriller – saving two match points in the process.
This set up a round of 16 match against another Brit in Jodie Burrage.
Asked about the windy conditions – which have been affecting players’ performances this week – Krejčíková said: “the conditions are tough. It's always been tough.
"It's not my first time. I played here a couple of times. I always played when it was windy, so I expected it's going to be tough, but I think I handled it quite well [against Dart].
"I think actually we both did. That's why I think it was quite a nice match and quite a tight match.”
Krejčíková faces Burrage on centre court on Wednesday (June 25).
