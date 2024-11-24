Ex-Brighton goalkeeper quits in protest

The fight for change continues.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibernian goalkeeper has quit the game at the age of just 25 - a decision she has not taken lightly but felt it necessary by what she believes is a lack of action following the death of a close friend and former team-mate.

Nina Wilson, who spent the 2023/24 campaign with Hibs Women, has worked tirelessly in memory of Maddy Cusack, who took her own life in September 2023 as a result of alleged bullying at Sheffield United, where she both played and worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An FA investigation was opened in January this year, and an inquest into her death has been scheduled for next year. The Blades were cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent inquiry but Cusack’s parents Deborah and David have maintained a fight for justice for their daughter.

Nina Wilson and Maddy Cusack

Wilson, who played alongside Cusack for Sheffield United and also had spells with Wolves, Watford, Lewis, and Brighton, came to the SWPL seeking a new challenge but left Scotland after the 23/24 season.

Nina had decided not to sign up with a club this summer, partly because she says her ‘love for football won’t return until there is justice for Maddy’.

Wilson now runs mental health workshops for various football clubs throughout the UK, she's a goalkeeper coaching, and serving on the committee of the MC8 Foundation, set up to continue Cusack’s legacy by making a difference in women’s football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Athletic, Wilson said: "The game, as a whole, seems reluctant to change or accept criticism. But if a player’s death is not a wake-up call for the entire game, I don’t know what is.

"It is difficult to feel like anything is changing or that football wants to make things better. Maddy would still be here if it wasn’t for football and the lack of support systems and, unless these issues are addressed properly, this will happen again.”

Wilson is urging women’s football chiefs to ensure the game is better, and safer for players.

“The demands continue to increase, and so do the pressures, but the wages don’t, the provisions don’t and the player care doesn’t. We are the ones taking the hit for how much the game is growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’re earning the bare minimum in some cases but you’re made to feel you should be grateful for whatever you can get. It’s very easy to end up in a dark place and think, ‘What’s the point? Why have I given up everything for this?

"We need to look at how we are failing players. It’s about the pressures that are put on players, the lack of support, the lack of available whistleblowing.I know I’m taking a risk. But I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t do what I thought was right.

"I can’t play football unless I love it. And my love for football won’t return until something changes and there is justice for Maddy.”

Nina is a fine goalkeeper and has time on her side. Hopefully she will be back on the pitch soon to continue her journey once she has won her battle off it.