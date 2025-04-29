Ex Paratrooper begins record-breaking attempt to row solo around Great Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

49-year-old, Mike Ellicock, is setting off on a record-breaking attempt to row solo around the coast Great Britain. He is setting off from Newhaven on Wednesday 30th of April. Mike is attempting to make history by completing the challenge in under 40 days. If he succeeds this will make him the fastest person ever to row solo around Great Britain. His motivation is to raise money for 2 charities close to his heart the RNLI and Support Our Paras. He is a He is a a former Parachute Regiment officer and keen Surfer, Paddle Boarder and Rower.

He has a track record of raising money for charities: in 2013 he ran the London marathon with a 40lb (18kg) back-pack breaking the Guinness World Record, raising £30,000 for the parachute regiment charity with a time of 3 hour, 25 minutes 21 seconds, a record he still holds. He has done other intense challenges such as trying to set the record for the Double South Down's Way on a mountain bike, kayaking The Devizes to Westminster canoe race in a double canoe with his dad and doing the Bob Graham Round an ultra tough Fell Running challenge in the Lake District.

Mike explains his reason for embarking on such a massive undertaking "Half a lifetime ago, as a 25-year-old Parachute Regiment platoon commander, I was wounded in action during a hostage rescue in Sierra Leone but made a full recovery and subsequently commanded 1PARA machine guns platoon during the invasion of Iraq. Not all my former brothers in arms were so fortunate - and that’s why I’m looking to use this challenge as a way to honour them while raising money for charities close to my heart.”

He added: “I’m least looking forward to hitting Thurso, up in Scotland, which is one of the most dangerous bodies of water in the UK, maybe in the world, but I’ve trained hard for this challenge and taken advice from the RNLI to ensure I’m equipped to deal with the wild waters there unscathed.”

Mike outside Harvey's brewery in Lewes. Harry's have brewed a special beer 'Pegasus Round' to help raise money for the charities

“I’ve had amazing support from so many people to prepare me to deal with this gruelling journey so I can help raise funds for SUPPORT OUR PARAS and the RNLI.”

In order to try and get around in a record breaking time he will rowing with the tide which means he might need to row at night, conditions allowing. He will be sleeping on beaches, in his boat or in a bivi bag and eating a sweet porridge, seed and dried fruit mix or a savory sous sous mix that he will add fresh water too and cook a a little gas stove. He has also got lots of energy bars, electrolyte drink powder and his ‘treat' will be a packet of olives and some Turkish delight. He will get resupplies of food posted (by his wife) to RNLI stations along the way for him to pick up as he passes.

In theory if he could row 50 miles a day for 40 days he will achieve his goal, however bad weather will delay him and if it is really bad could mean he has to stop completely, until it has passed.

Harveys the local brewery in Sussex, where Mike lives, have brewed a special beer called Pegasus Round to help fund raise. £1 from every bottle bought will be go towards the charities Mike’s efforts are supporting. This means people who want to support him and the charities can literally rise money by drinking beer.

Link to his instagram https://www.instagram.com/pegasus_round/

To track Mike’s daily progress, visit Pegasus Round | Support Our Paras.