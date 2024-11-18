Excellent start to season for Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Eastbourne Indoor Bowls Club mens and ladies continued their excellent start to the season with a batch of superb victories in the major National competitions.

In the 2nd round of the Denny Cup the men beat Grattons 79-68 and will play Adur on Saturday 7th December.

In the 2nd round of the Yetton Trophy the ladies trounced Falaise 81-39 and will also play Adur on Saturday 7th December.

In the 1st round of the Masons Trophy both the ladies “A” and “B” teams won through to the next round beating Egerton Park 38-27 and Falaise 39-19 respectively. In the 2nd round the “A” team will play Denton Island on Friday 6th December and the “B” team will play Egerton Park on that same date.