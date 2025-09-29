Excellent start to season for Hailsham Tennis Club ladies second team
First pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea took on Hampden Park's second pair, Sandra Bellamy and Kay Mitchell, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. Hailsham's second pair, Valerie Jackson and Hayley Allender had a similar success against the Hampden Park first pair, Sheila Day and Janet Collings, winning 6-1, 6-2.
There was no let up for the Hampden Park team in the reverse legs, as Georgia and Narun beat Sheila and Janet 6-2, 6-1, while Valerie and Hayley beat Sandra and Kay 6-4, 6-1.
The 4-0 win was just the boost the Hailsham ladies needed after a hard summer season, and perhaps the new clay surface will turn things around for them in the future.
