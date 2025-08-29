Exciting finals days for Horsham Park Bowls Club

Horsham Park Bowls Club had exciting end of season Finals Days.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matches went down to the wire, the reigning Champion of Champions lost her match in a surprise but close result, and two players met in two finals, with honours even by the end.

David Spurr, club chair, said: “What a great couple of days. The sun shone, and the crowd enjoyed some cracking matches. It’s good to have some new winners and finalists, especially from our newer members.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Champion of Champions winner was David Clifton, who beat Ladies Champion Josie Allen 21--4. David had won the men’s final and Josie had beaten Bryony Wood, last year’s Champion of Champions and regular Ladies winner is a close match.

Champion of Champions winner David Clifton and Josie Allen before their match

After Josie’s good start, Bryony had steadily pulled away to a good lead. Around half way, Josie hit top form and caught up and gained the lead. She then was unstoppable and finished with a 21-19 victory.

Alan Setchell and Lorena Danne competed in two finals. In the 101 Up singles, they both started well. Alan then pulled away and by halfway was 55-45 ahead. He then built on his lead, and despite a 1-9 end that gave Lorena some hope, he maintained his form and ended with a 102-78 win.

In the handicap singles they met again. Again, after a close start, Alan steadily pulled away, to get to a 18-14 position. Lorena then found her form, and in some close and eventful ends, caught up to 19-18 to Alan. She kept up her good play, to take the last end and win 21-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jackson Trophy is a competition for players who haven’t been in any finals before. Julian Ticktum, is an experienced bowler new to the club. He won convincingly against new bowler this year, Julie Stone.