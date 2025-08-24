FA Trophy debut delight for dominant Bridges

Marlow 0–3 Three Bridges, Saturday, August 23

FA Trophy Preliminary Round

Match Report by Robert Nastase

The visitors faced a pre-match setback when goalkeeper Sam Roberts was ruled out with illness. With the second-choice keeper unavailable, defender Billy Irving stepped in between the posts.

Despite the disruption, Bridges remained composed and delivered a disciplined performance.

From the outset, Bridges controlled possession and created several clear opportunities. Charlie Bennett forced two fine saves from Marlow’s Ryan North, while new signing Destiny Ojo also went close on multiple occasions.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 40th minute when Ojo headed home from a well-worked move involving Dan Ferreira and Hayden Velvick resulting in a debut goal for the young forward.

After the restart, Bridges continued to dominate. Bennett saw a goal ruled out for offside before Irving, deputising superbly in goal, denied Marlow’s Kassim with an excellent save. The lead was doubled in the 72nd minute when Bennett unselfishly squared for substitute Ade Adeyinka to finish from close range.

Irving was called upon again late on, producing another fine stop, before Bridges sealed the result in the 86th minute. Noel Fisher’s run and cutback found Bennett, who finished confidently to make it 3–0.

The victory means Bridges remain unbeaten across all competitions this season, with two league wins, two FA Cup victories, and now FA Trophy progress.

Three Bridges: Irving (GK), Ferreira, Neathey, Holden, Hallard, Villavicencio, Woollard, Rivera, Velvick, Ojo, Bennett

Goalscorers:

Ojo (40), Adeyinka (72), Bennett (86)

Substitutes:

Adeyinka (on for Villavicencio, 65’)

Fisher (on for Ojo, 65’)

Bull (on for Rivera, 75’)

Hayden-Pickering (on for Velvick, 79’)

Matthews (on for Woollard, 84’)

Next Fixtures

Bank Holiday Monday, August 25 – League derby away at Broadbridge Heath

Saturday, August 30 – FA Cup tie at home vs Walton & Hersham

FA Trophy – Next round away at Ascot United

Player of the Match: Billy Irving

Thrust into goal at the last minute, the centre-back produced two crucial saves and a composed display to secure a clean sheet in extraordinary circumstances.

1 . Contributed Bryan Villavicencio drives forward from midfield Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed "Goalkeeper" and man of the match, Billy Irving, rises high to clear the danger for Three Bridges. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Destiny Ojo made his first start and scored for Three Bridges. Photo: Submitted