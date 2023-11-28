Family and friends pay tribute to much-loved Eastbourne tennis stalwart

Family and friends gathered to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Julie Alison Marks.

Among the large number paying their respects were husband Steve, sons Andy and Rob, mother Maureen and sister Jane as well as current and former members and the committee of Hampden Park Tennis Club in Eastbourne who had worked so closely with Julie in her time at the club.

Julie had joined the Hampden Park Tennis Club in 1967 so had been involved in the club for more than 50 years. She was in her second stint as Chairman of the Club before declining health had forced her to reduce her duties.

Even during periods when health had limited Julie’s match-time, Julie had remained a familiar sight at the club with more responsibility than anyone could imagine, more time to chat to anyone than could be believed, more ability to raise money for charities or for the club itself than seemed possible.

Julie Marks pictured at Wimbledon when she won an award | Picture courtesy of Hampden Park TC

In recent years it would be fair to say that high maintenance of the club was driven by the efforts of Julie, most notably the new changing rooms built in 2021 and the seeds of funding for replacing the clubhouse.

In 2022 Julie finished in the top three nationwide in the Lawn Tennis Association ‘Volunteer of the Year’ Award for her contributions to local tennis. This was acknowledged at the time by a telephone call from tennis legend, Sue Barker.

Julie’s love of the game was immediately apparent at her funeral by the presence of a wreath in the form of a tennis racket on the casket which was carried in to the sounds of the BBC’s ‘Wimbledon’ theme music. There was also a tennis theme in part of the celebrant’s presentation.

One of Julie’s other loves, the colour purple, was also requested and well-represented amongst the mourners, pall-bearers and celebrant. In memory of Julie the tennis club’s teams will be asked to play in purple going forward.

Cards can be left for Julie’s family at the club. Julie wished that flowers and gifts be spared in favour of contributions to her favoured charities Macmillan’s or St Wilfred’s Hospice.