Family fortunes are mixed for Andy and Julia at Heath

Andy and Julia Hoskins tasted equal measures of golfing triumph and despair at Mannings Heath – with only a few hours between them.

Triumph came first as Andy completed his second round in the club's Senior Masters with a 38-point card to claim the trophy with an aggregate 77 points. But despair soon followed for his wife Julia as she and Debs Battle lost on the 19th hole in the Daily Mail Foursomes just one match short of the finals.

Hoskins's victory in the Masters competition was based on two solid rounds with only a single blob in his 36 holes. Playing off 16 he carded seven pars in both outings and finished three points clear of veteran Steve Parker (37 + 37) and four ahead of new order of merit leader Nigel Manvell (36 + 37),

Phil Andrews led the first round with an impressive 41 while Geoff Ayshford took the second round prize as the only player to match Hoskins's 38.

While Andy Hoskins was accepting his trophy, wife Julia was out on the course with Debs Battle in the seventh round of the Daily Mail competition, an event that sees hundreds of clubs taking part from all over the UK. She and Battle had performed heroically to progress so far and had high hopes of reaching the last 16 and the finals at St Pierre Chepstow after being drawn at home to Dorset's Crane Valley.

Both pairs showed signs of nerves with Heath taking an early two-hole lead but finding themselves pegged back to be one down with two left to play. They managed to win the 17th though and after both teams parred the 18th went down the first for the second time. Both pairs found the green with their second shots, Crane Valley somewhat fortunately after a topped shot that bobbled along the ground, but the visitors sank their tricky downhill putt for a birdie and their passport to the finals.

There was a happier outcome for 24-handicap Sybille Shababi who claimed the Ladies' Memorial Trophy with a 36 point card that included five pars. Brenda James took second place on countback from Tina Norris with 32.

And a new name led the midweek nine-hole competition on Kingfisher, Elliott Makey's 19 points beating Steve Dowell by one and Michael Sheridan by two.

Saturday's Lucifer's Challenge was a pairs competition with a devilish twist as players only discovered the name of their partner after they'd completed their individual stableford round. Tom Nissen finished with a modest 31 points but found himself drawn with the day's top scorer Steve Dowell who carded 41.

Their aggregate 72 put them six clear of Alan Collyer and Stephen Holloway (36 +30) and eight ahead of Paul Gardner and Mark Crouch (39 + 25).