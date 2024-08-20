Fast but friendly tennis in Cooden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In glorious sunshine Cooden Beach Sports and Social Club, in Withyham Road held its annual Fast 4 Tennis tournament last Saturday.

Forty eight members took part in this event, the youngest being 14 years old and the oldest 94 years young. Mixed partners were drawn before play started with the days proceedings being organised by Les and Carolyn Parton assisted by John and Tina Greenwood.

Matches consisted of the first pair to win four games, with a five point tie-break being played if the score was three all. Other variations to the normal rules of tennis were only one serve was allowed and at deuce the game was decided by the next point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After four hours of competition the four pairs having won the most games played to decide who would meet in the final.

After the tennis.

In these semi-finals, Steve Bradley and Jane Solner beat Tina Greenwood and Martin Farrent whilst Gareth Lucas and Kwan Button defeated Kate Gibbons and Will Turner- Anonchans before going on to beat Steve and Jane in the final match, to be crowned champions.

Club President, Nick Redman presented the prizes and to round off the day everyone enjoyed a fantastic buffet prepared by the members.