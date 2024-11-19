Fast times at Crowborough strengthen Sussex GP claims for Hastings Runners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend saw Hastings Runners do well in the 12th and final event in the Sussex Grand Prix, the Crowborough 10k.

The club had 11 entrants in the field of 260 that completed the distance over a challenging two-lap course beginning on the eastern side of the town and taking in some of the more scenic lanes beyond it.

For the club, the highlight times were the those of Steven Hoath (placed ninth in 38 minutes and 38 seconds), plus MV40 Paul Lambert (10th in 39:50) and Lewis Parsons (17th in 40:49).

The quickest HRs in the women’s standings were FV40 Kelly Derosa (61:19), FV75 marathon specialist Sarah Marzaioli (61:59) and FV50 Alison Anderson (63:54).

Hastings Runner Pete Heasman: obeying another marathon running commandment!

Although the official final Sussex GP standings won’t be published for a couple of weeks, it looks possible that Martin Noakes (MV60) and Marzaioli could win their age categories – with Lambert and Hoath both likely to secure Top 20 finishes overall.

On the same weekend, the Brighton 10k seafront race drew an enormous entry of 2,432 – including five from Hastings Runners.

First to the finish line from the quintet was Adam Weller in a fine time 39:25 – which would have had him among the top 10 at Crowborough, but placed him 322th at Brighton. The other HRs were Michael Norris (660th in 44:46), Col Turner (708th in 45:21), Nicki Steed (716th overall in 45:49) and Rachael Inns (comfortably in the fastest half of the field but 1,062th in 50:32).

Finally, many congratulations to Pete Heasman who on Monday ran (yet another) marathon as part of the 10 in 10 Commandments challenge in which he was only ever going to obey Commandment Five: “Thou shalt run, walk or crawl, but always cross the finish line.” He did so in 4:32:24.

Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk