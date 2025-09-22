Fathers and sons take the top places at Hastings & St. Leonards Sailing Club

Two days of weekend racing were held at Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club despite a forecast for Saturday that looked too windy.

On the day, racing was initially postponed due to an absence, rather than a surfeit of breeze.

Shortly after the scheduled start time, the wind arrived from the south, creating manageable conditions for a four race two-handed boat competition. A Buzz, two Dart 16s, two RS Visions and a Hartley competed.

The first two races proceeded clockwise around the course before switching to anticlockwise when the wind moved southwesterly. The Dart 16 of Matthew & John Wiseman was at the front for most of the racing and took line honours at the finish in the first three races.

Matthew & John Wiseman (Dart 16 and Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) competing for first place

Only in the final race, with the wind dropping, did Philip & Tristan Blurton (Buzz) manage to overtake the Dart 16 and finish first.

With boat handicaps applied, the Wisemans had won the first race and the Blurtons the remaining three, making them winners of the competition overall. The Wiseman’s were second overall and Simon & Lucas Terry (Dart 16) third. The positions meant that first, second and third places had all gone to father and son racing teams.

On Sunday, the Autumn Series continued in gusty, shifty force two to three north easterly winds. A large, well set, single lap course tested competitors' decisions about when to tack and jibe. Nearer to shore, where the wind bustled its way around Marine Court before hitting the sea, there was also an element of luck as to whether sailors found a steady breeze, a ferocious gust or a sudden lull.

Hugh Ashford (Laser) had good starts and crossed the finish line first in both races. In the second race, Alberto Chies (Laser Radial) sailed the race of his life, making all the right decisions on each leg. It looked like Chies was close enough to Ashford to take the win on handicap but when handicaps were applied, Ashford had managed to pip Chies into second by 14 seconds across the race.

RS Visions and a Hartley racing.

Nonetheless, it was a day to remember for Chies who achieved his best result of his club career. Overall, Ashford leads the series in the Laser Handicap Fleet. Brian, Helen & Alex Cholerton (Merlin Rocket) took the points in the General Handicap Fleet and lead the competition in their fleet.