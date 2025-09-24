Felbridge win again
This years final featured Felbridge BC against Adastra BC. The match was played on September 19th at Felbridge who were the defending champions.
The match was played in excellent conditions under a blue sky.
The early exchanges were very even and remained to for two of the three pairings. Adastra won 16-13 on one rink and drew 16-16 on another but on the third rink Felbridge won a commanding victory 23-10 to confirm their second win in a row and third overall.
Mims Davies Member of Parliament for East Grinstead and Uckfield was there to present the impressive Trophy to the winners. In a short address Mims commended both teams and the organiser, Basil Larkins, who has run the competition for 20 years since its launch in 2006 Afterwards she spent time with the assembled supporters of both teams.