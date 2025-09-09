Festival of Bowls at Gullivers Finals Weekend

Michael Knights was crowned club champion at Gullivers after a wonderful display of consistent draw bowling, when he defeated reigning champion, Steve Judd, 21-14 after leading 16-4 at one stage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judd had no answer to the drawing skills of Knight and his 'firm' bowls proved unsuccessful on the day. This caps a memorable season for Knights, who has also won the Sussex Senior Fours and his County Badge.

The Ladies Championship Singles final was probably the match of the weekend, with Lorna Hilton taking the title in a thrilling contest with regular winner Kris LeBrooy after a 21-20 victory. The game was nip and tuck with Hilton leading 10-8 after ten ends, only to see LeBrooy take the lead 14-10 after thirteen. With LeBrooy 19-14 ahead, Hilton scored a decisive three on end 22 and it was singles all the way until Hilton the decisive shot was scored on the 26th end of a fantastic game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier on 'Sizzling Sunday', the Progress or Novice Cup finals saw two more great matches, with Fiona Verrall winning her first title after trailing 14-20 to Lorna Sellers. Not to be denied, Verrall scored 1,2,2 and a 3 to take the match 21-20 !

Singles finalists Steve Judd, Michael Knights, President John Clark, Lorna Hilton & Kris LeBrooy.

The men's Progress Cup also saw two excellent new bowlers put on a good show, as the silver fox (a few of those at Gullivers!) Dave Pym won 21-14 over Phil Coutanache. Both these players are showing great promise and will hopefully be seen representing Gullivers for many years to come outdoors and indoors.

Fiona Verrall was not so fortunate in the Jubilee (Mixed Pairs) final, when, supported by husband Len, They lost a tight game to Linda Cooper and Mick Pugh, both recent recruits from Polegrove/Fairlight in the last couple of years. Another game that was close and there was little between the two teams, as the 17-15 scoreline would suggest although Len will probably have to do more chores at home to make up for the loss!

Mick Pugh, who enjoys gardening when not bowling, was certainly 'smelling the roses' when he made it a weekend to saviour, as he went on to win the Senior Singles with a 21-17 victory against Steve Judd. Pugh was always slightly ahead and there was little to choose between two good players in another enthralling game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not to be denied, regular cup collector Judd came back to win the Handicap Singles with a 25-16 win ever improving Rob Creasey, who took time off from flying his model aeroplanes to reach two finals.

Progress Cup finalists Phil Coutanache & Dave Pym

Judd & Jimmy Cooper also played Creasey in the Championship Pairs, when Creasey, partnered by retired headmaster Robin Barnett, were unable to take control on the green and succumbed 11-23.

Judd went on to win another title, when he defeated John Clark 16-9 in the 2 Bowl Singles final.

It was not all plain sailing for champion Knights, as he met his match in the '100 Up' Singles final, when Trevor Morgan played well to defeat him 105-75 and, partnered by club captain Jeff Coates, he lost 14-21 to Mike Laxton and club President John Clark in the Handicap Pairs final. Having won the Indoor Pairs, this was another win under his belt for fast improving Laxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Ladies events, Phylis Stevens won the Handicap Singles 23-12 over Wendy LeFort and then partnered Chris Trendle, as they lost the Ladies Pairs Championship 17-18 to LeFort and LeBrooy in another outstanding final.

Ladies Progress finalists Lorna Sellers & winner Fiona Verrall

The Ladies 2 Bowl Singles went to Hilton with a comfortable 19-7 scoreline over LeFort . LeBrooy was involved in some very close games over the weekend and the '100 Up' final was another example, where this time she won narrowly 101-99 over Stevens. Less close was the Senior Ladies final where LeBrooy defeated Stevens again with a 21-8 victory.

The finals weekend was played in glorious sunshine and well organised by John Clark, who is stepping down after many years in the post. John has performed his duties excellently throughout those years and the club is grateful to him for the time and effort put in.