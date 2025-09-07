Finals day is a big hit at Lancing Bowling Club

The weather was very pleasant throughout Finals day at Lancing Bowling Club.

Well done to Adam Woodroffe for the management of Internal Competitions throughout the season, together with managing the Finals Day. Thanks to Alan Bailey for assisting Adam getting the green set up and sorting trophies.

Thanks also went to Lancing President Frances Johnston for the meet and greet of visitors and looking after them with refreshments.

A sterling job was done by Colin Campbell and Sheila Thornton providing the refreshments.

Thanks also go to all players who helped the continuity of the day by attending and being prepared to play on time. Well done to all finalists who took part.

In the Spencer Cup - the Ladies Singles Championship – the winner was defending champion Sheila Thornton who beat Jan Hawkins 22-13. Thanks to Phil Hillsden for patiently marking this match.

In the Easter Cup - the Men’s Singles Championship – ~Adam Woodroffe beat Chris Byrnes 21-10. Thanks to Alan Bailey for marking.

Results: Easter Cup /Men’s Championship Singles Adam Woodroffe beat Chris Byrne 21-10; Spencer Cup/Ladies Champion Singles Sheila Thornton bt Jan Hawkins 22-13; Barham Cup/ Over 70 Handicap Singles Chris Byrnes bt Les Koroknai 22-15; Sheila Moore Rose Bowl Sandra Dunnion bt Colin Burton 22-14; Anniversary Shield Howard Watson bt Richard Bryan 3-0; One Hundred Up (100 up) Chris Stevens bt Richard Bryan 101-79; Boardman Cup/Ladies Invitation Sheila Thornton and Colin Campbell bt Sandra Dunnion and Roy Waddup 25-15; Moate Cup Adam Woodroffe and Richard Bryan bt Colin Campbell abd Roy Jackson 15-10.