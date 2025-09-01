Finals weekend at Billingshurst Bowling Club

The winners of the four major singles titles were Chris Laker, winner of the Ladies Championship, Ray Neal winner of the Men’s Championship, Barry Gilbert winner of the Club Championship. Scoring the most points across all competitions the Victor Ludorum Champion was Alan Readshaw.

Back to the friendly matches, Billingshurst hosted Storrington in the returning fixture after winning away from home earlier in the season. At tea after nine ends the home side had a small advantage of three shots. As the teams returned for the second half, the game was still in the balance with the advantage swinging back and forth.