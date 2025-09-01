Finals weekend at Billingshurst Bowling Club

By Barry Gilbert
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 08:52 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 08:56 BST
Billingshurst Bowling Club held their internal Club Finals matches over the Bank Holiday weekend with several members watching the proceedings. They were not disappointed with three matches going down to the last wood bowled and one game requiring an extra end as the match was tied after 18 ends.

The winners of the four major singles titles were Chris Laker, winner of the Ladies Championship, Ray Neal winner of the Men’s Championship, Barry Gilbert winner of the Club Championship. Scoring the most points across all competitions the Victor Ludorum Champion was Alan Readshaw.

Back to the friendly matches, Billingshurst hosted Storrington in the returning fixture after winning away from home earlier in the season. At tea after nine ends the home side had a small advantage of three shots. As the teams returned for the second half, the game was still in the balance with the advantage swinging back and forth.

As the last woods were bowled it was the Billingshurst team that came out on top winning by ten shots. Billingshurst 68 – Storrington 58.

Ray Neal, Club President Brian Richards and Carole Neal , Billingshurst Bowling Club

1. Contributed

Ray Neal, Club President Brian Richards and Carole Neal , Billingshurst Bowling Club Photo: Submitted

Barry Gilbert, Club Champion

2. Contributed

Barry Gilbert, Club Champion Photo: Submitted

Chris Laker, Ladies Champion

3. Contributed

Chris Laker, Ladies Champion Photo: Submitted

Ray Neal, Men's Champion

4. Contributed

Ray Neal, Men's Champion Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Billingshurst
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice