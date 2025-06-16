Fine scores match the weather at Mannings Heath

Fine weather, fast-running fairways and immaculate greens prompted some fine scores in Mannings Heath's weekend stableford competitions.

Big-hitting senior Kevin Dixon led on Saturday with 42 points off 13 after reaching the turn in two over gross and playing the last five holes in level par. Mark Jefford was two points behind and Tom Nissen pipped Steve Batley on a back six countback after both signed for 39.

On Sunday it was 18-handicap Joseph Wood who set the pace with eight pars and a birdie on a card worth 44 points. Julia Hoskins posted ten pars for her excellent 40 as runner-up and Paul Hayes' inward nine earned him third place on countback from Donovan Schoeman with 39.

Mina Burton claimed a trophy for the second week running as her nett 73 off 14 earned her the ladies' Beryl Jones Putter. Tina Norris was next best with net 75 and Julie Law third on nett 76.

Burton was also a member of the Mannings Heath quartet who represented the club in the Kathleen Rider Foursomes. Heath hosted the event this year which saw 42 teams from all over Sussex taking part. Burton partnered Sybille Shababi to 34 points while Lynne Jones and Julie Law contributed 29 but their aggregate 63 was only enough for 13th place with the victorious Royal Eastbourne squad combining for 73.

Only a point separated the top six finishers in the midweek nine hole stableford on Kingfisher. Janet Rees, Andrea Davies and Lee Barry all carded 20 with Rees winning on a back three countback while a following trio came in with 19. Among them was junior Charlie Boyes whose fifth place moved him up to the midweek order of merit lead. Boyes also claimed the nett honours in Copthorne's junior open a few days earlier.