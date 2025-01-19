Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goring CC FFC moved into third place in the table following a fine 3-1 win at Hunston Community Club

The opening 20 minutes were evenly balanced, following which Goring took control and on 30 minutes a superb effort from Connor Pomeroy was somehow kept out by the Hunston keeper.

On 44 minutes Hayden Briggs broke up a Hunston attack and followed a fine run down the right with a cut-back to MoM Alex Staines, whose neat pass to Todor Bankov ended with an unstoppable shot from 20 yards to make the half-time score 1-0 to Goring.

On 55 minutes a lovely pass from Jordan Jones found Pomeroy, whose cross to Staines ended with a shot which went just wide.

Richard Kinyua, Jordan Jones and Dave Wilcox all went close before a 65th minute corner by Luke Tate saw Pomeroy head home.

They added a third from a delightful chip from evergreen assistant manager and sub Chris Williams following an excellent pass by Tate on 80 minutes.

Hunston scored a consolation from Tom Pegg to make the final score 3-1 to Goring, who have two games in hand over the leaders.

Yapton Res 3

Flansham Park Rangers 1

West Sussex Lge Div 3S

Yapton did their promotion hopes no harm with an emphatic victory – with Connor Jones playing an important part.

First he provided the pass for Liam Warner to open the scoring. Then his header brought a good save from the visiting keeper, enabling Tom Legge to pounce on the rebound for a 2-0 lead.

Flansham pulled one back, but Frazer Beaumont wrapped it up late on, rounding both the last defender and the goalkeeper before finding the empty net.

Yapton’s first team, having beaten Selsey Reserves the previous week in a cup match, travelled to Selsey in Division 2S and were thrashed 6-1, Levi Stevens their scorer from the spot.

In Division 3C. Yapton 3rds could not take full advantage of the dismissal of the visiting Partridge Green keeper in the 40th minute and managed only a 1-1 draw. Kieran Mills was the Yapton scorer.