Finley off to flyer in first table tennis tournament

Hollington Community Centre hosted the last of this season's Junior Table Tennis Tournaments, the Hastings Invitation. Players that had taken part in previous tournaments this season were invited, as well as some first-timers recommended by their club.

The tournament was divided into three sections. In the morning four players, from an original entry of six, set about deciding the medal places. As a Consolation competition had also been added to the equation, the loss of two players meant that all those players that made it on the day were guaranteed a medal.

After five matches each, Hadrian Pain (Simply TT) won the Main competition with Sonny McNicol (Brighton TTC) runner-up. Dylan Gorridge (Simply TT) won the Consolation Final winning against newcomer Tia Mpofu (Brighton TTC).

The afternoon saw a Girls competition, won by Amalina Gorridge (Simply TT) getting the better of Freya Pinna-Chapman (Hollington TTC). Jasmine Pinna-Chapman won the Consolation competition with a win against Tia Mpofu.

Players,,supporters and coaches with Mike Funnell

The third section consisted of seven boys under-15. This section was split into two groups to determine places in the Knockout Stage.

Winning Group A, newcomer Finley Shaw (Bexhillians TTC) gained a bye to the semi-finals. Killian McInerny (Bexhillians TTC) won Group B and reached the semi-finals with a win against Scott Richards (Hollington TTC). The other quarter-final matches paired Group A runner-up George Laver (Bexhillians TTC) with James Harrison (Simply TT) and Group B runner-up Beau Larkin (Simply TT) with Isaac Ellish (Brighton TTC). Both matches went to five with George and Isaac claiming the remaining semi-final places. In the semi-finals Finley won his match with Isaac without losing a game while George recovered from losing the first game to win against Killian.

The Final produced some excellent table tennis with Finley winning a closer match than suggested by the 3-0 scoreline.

The Consolation competition was contested by the three players knocked out in the semi-finals and was played on a round-robin basis. Beau emerged victorious with Scott runner-up.

Hastings TTA President, Mr. Mike Funnell, was unable to officiate for the morning session but, after umpiring matches in the Knockout Stage, presented the medals to the Girls and under-15's Boys at the end of the afternoon.