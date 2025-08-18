Firle Trail handicap race format proves a triumph

By Nicholas Brown
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 14:18 BST
While many residents in the sleepy South Downs village of Firle were enjoying a Sunday lie-in, there was feverish activity by the church where a select group of 31 runners had gathered for a special event - the inaugural Firle Trail handicap race.

Seaford Striders' Margaret Osborne, taking part in her first race after a two-year injury absence, had the honour of setting off first. She was followed at staggered intervals by the rest of the field, with Wadhurst Runners' Graeme Mcintosh setting off plum last, a full 22 minutes later.

The scenic out and back 5k course along The Old Coach Road track towards Alfriston provided a testing challenge for the runners, with three sharp climbs and nearly 100m of elevation.

In a triumph for the handicappers, Marie Crawford and Nick Brown, the result was in doubt until the last possible moment when Wadhurst Runners' Giles Clark rolled back the years, producing a turbo-charged sprint finish to deny runner-up Helen Munday (Hastings Runners).

Margaret, Giles, Helen & Christine

1. Contributed

Margaret, Giles, Helen & Christine Photo: Submitted

Margaret Osborne finishes to loud applause!

2. Contributed

Margaret Osborne finishes to loud applause! Photo: Submitted

Suzanne Linger, Steve Shimmons & Lucinda Jopson underway

3. Contributed

Suzanne Linger, Steve Shimmons & Lucinda Jopson underway Photo: Submitted

Milene Lopez starting off

4. Contributed

Milene Lopez starting off Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South Downs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice