The first 3v3 basketball tournament of the summer had six teams of local players taking part at Battle Sports Centre.

They were a blend of league players, ex-league players, and social ballers from Battle, Hastings, Bexhill, Eastbourne and further afield.

The format for matches was similar to the current Olympic 3v3 rules with a few subtle twists, but essentially a 10-minute half-court match with non-stop play.

In this first tournament of the summer, teams played each other once in a round robin format, which concluded with play-off matches to decide the final standings.

The first matches of the night saw the Back Yard Ballers beat the Windmills 20-19 while Area 51 had a tight 17-15 win over EBN.

The Green Beans lost their first match, beaten by a strong Swish Kebabs team 28-15. At the same time EBN recorded their first win with a 15-10 result over the Windmills.

The Back Yard Ballers team of Dan Cole, Matt Hopkinson and Fin Dorling-Parkes were unbeaten throughout the group stages. The Swish Kebabs team of Dino Edwards, Josh Williams, and Jordan Valdes lost just once in the groups.

Area 51 team was made up of Geoff Lowe, Ade Mills, Gary Harrison and Malachi Affonso, and they were evenly match with both the Windmills (Tom Culbert, Darius Vaiciulis, & Tommy Culbert) and EBN (Piotr Grygiel, Dan Saldana, Oscar Ayala & Tanaka Shonwa).

When the round-robin matches were completed, there were cross over play-offs to decide the finishing places: 5th/6th: Windmills 19-14 Green Beans; 3rd/ 4th: EBN 17-8 Area 51; Final : Swish Kebabs 37-21 Back Yard Ballers.

Congratulations to the winners – the Swish Kebabs team of Dino Edwards, Josh Williams and Jordan Valdes.

The next tournament will be at Battle Sports Centre on Wednesday, June 11, 7.30-10pm.There are a maximum of eight places available for teams, so If anyone wishes to enter a team of 3 or 4 players, they should email Andy at [email protected]