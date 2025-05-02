First ever T10 cricket tournament in Worthing!
Get ready for an unforgettable day of cricket at the Hillbarn Lane Ground in Worthing! We are thrilled to announce the first-ever T10 cricket tournament open to all teams across the UK.
Tournament Details:
- 8 Teams competing in 10-over matches
- 4 Knockout Matches, 2 Semi-Finals, and 1 Final
- 7 Matches in total
- One Champion to be crowned
Prizes:
- First Prize: £1501 + Trophy
- Second Prize: £752 + Trophy
- Best Bowler: Medal + Trophy
- Best Batsman: Medal + Trophy
- Player of the Tournament: Medal + Trophy
Schedule:
- Start Time: 9:00 AM
- End Time: 6:00 PM
Additional Highlights:
- Food and Drinks Stalls available throughout the day
Don't miss out on this thrilling event! Whether you're a cricket enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, come and support your local teams.
Registration:
- Team Registration Fee: £250
- Contact:
- Aji Thomas: 07769005617
- Pramod: 07940796874
- Justin: 07721546019
- Rafeeq: 07867047257
Actively Seeking Sponsors: We welcome anyone interested in sponsoring the event or advertising. Your support will help make this event a success. If you are interested, please contact us at the numbers above.