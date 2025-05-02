First ever T10 cricket tournament in Worthing!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for an unforgettable day of cricket at the Hillbarn Lane Ground in Worthing! We are thrilled to announce the first-ever T10 cricket tournament open to all teams across the UK.

Tournament Details:

8 Teams competing in 10-over matches

competing in 10-over matches 4 Knockout Matches , 2 Semi-Finals, and 1 Final

, 2 Semi-Finals, and 1 Final 7 Matches in total

in total One Champion to be crowned

Prizes:

First Prize: £1501 + Trophy

£1501 + Trophy Second Prize: £752 + Trophy

£752 + Trophy Best Bowler: Medal + Trophy

Medal + Trophy Best Batsman: Medal + Trophy

Medal + Trophy Player of the Tournament: Medal + Trophy

Schedule:

Start Time: 9:00 AM

9:00 AM End Time: 6:00 PM

Additional Highlights:

Food and Drinks Stalls available throughout the day

Don't miss out on this thrilling event! Whether you're a cricket enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, come and support your local teams.

Registration:

Team Registration Fee: £250

£250 Contact:

Aji Thomas: 07769005617

Pramod: 07940796874

Justin: 07721546019

Rafeeq: 07867047257

Actively Seeking Sponsors: We welcome anyone interested in sponsoring the event or advertising. Your support will help make this event a success. If you are interested, please contact us at the numbers above.