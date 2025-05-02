First ever T10 cricket tournament in Worthing!

By muhammed rafeeq najeebudeen
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 09:56 BST
Get ready for an unforgettable day of cricket at the Hillbarn Lane Ground in Worthing! We are thrilled to announce the first-ever T10 cricket tournament open to all teams across the UK.

Tournament Details:

  • 8 Teams competing in 10-over matches
  • 4 Knockout Matches, 2 Semi-Finals, and 1 Final
  • 7 Matches in total
  • One Champion to be crowned
posterposter
poster

Prizes:

  • First Prize: £1501 + Trophy
  • Second Prize: £752 + Trophy
  • Best Bowler: Medal + Trophy
  • Best Batsman: Medal + Trophy
  • Player of the Tournament: Medal + Trophy

Schedule:

  • Start Time: 9:00 AM
  • End Time: 6:00 PM
PosterPoster
Poster

Additional Highlights:

  • Food and Drinks Stalls available throughout the day

Don't miss out on this thrilling event! Whether you're a cricket enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, come and support your local teams.

Registration:

  • Team Registration Fee: £250
  • Contact:
  • Aji Thomas: 07769005617
  • Pramod: 07940796874
  • Justin: 07721546019
  • Rafeeq: 07867047257

Actively Seeking Sponsors: We welcome anyone interested in sponsoring the event or advertising. Your support will help make this event a success. If you are interested, please contact us at the numbers above.

