First Team Midfielder visits Foundations' mental health session

As part of World Mental Health Day celebrations, First Team player Ronan Darcy made a special visit to the Foundation's ‘Move the Goalposts’ session, showing his support for the programme and to support mental health awareness and encouraging open conversations around the annual day of action.

The initiative, aimed at supporting individuals facing mental health challenges through physical activity, was boosted by his attendance, many of the participants see Ronan playing at the Broadfield Stadium and being able to have him at their community session helped to reinforce the relationship players and staff have within the local community.

His visit also served as a reminder for participants on how important community support in Crawley is. Also during his visit, Darcy donated a very special item to the Foundation — the shirt he wore during the first leg of the play-offs, with the message "Mental Health Matters" printed on the front”.

The shirt, is a meaningful message that was broadcast live on Sky Sports, and seen by thousands of people, will now be displayed in the Foundation’s office.

Head of Foundation and Ronan Darcy

It was gratefully received by the Foundation, which acknowledged Ronan’s importance in raising awareness for mental health.

“We are grateful for Ronan’s visit today and the participants were appreciative of the time he took to speak to them, as well as raising awareness for World Mental Health Day, which is so important for everyone. The donation of the shirt is a generous gesture and will take pride of place in the Foundation Office, for all to see, " said Head of Foundation, Darren Ford.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10th, aims to raise awareness of mental health issues worldwide and promote efforts that support better mental health care. By bringing his support, Darcy highlighted the message of speaking out when having struggles.

By championing mental health, breaking down stigma, and making a more inclusive environment at our Move the Goalposts, we hope we can improve the mental wellbeing in Crawley.

Move the Goalposts Participant's with Ronan.

Participants of the ‘Move the Goalposts’ session also had the opportunity to meet Darcy, and have a group conversation, and hear about the significance of mental well-being both in sports and everyday life.." The Foundation has extended our thanks to Crawley Town FC and Ronan Darcy for coming along and making it a day our participants will not forget.

For more information on ‘Move the Goalposts’ or to get involved, please visit ctcommunityfoundation.com