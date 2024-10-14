Fishermen's snooker team 'Meads A' make great strides in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Still at the top of the Premiership division, 'Fish Meads A' have begun the season well and the quest for their first title strengthens.

Fish Meads A stay at the head of the Premier table after their 5-0 sweep away at Hailsham Club D. Glastonbury A move up to 2nd just a point behind, with their own 5-0 against HMI Topaz at home. Devonshire A took a controlled 4-1 win against Polegate B. Only Guy Branch managed to take a point in the fourth frame against Martin Wright. Fish A secured a 4-1 away win at Angling A thanks to Jason Power, Wayne Hill, Adrian Potts and Arran Aghili. Stats: Tokki Yamaguchi has an early lead, going undefeated and just 12 points ahead of Mark James.

HMI Hornets stay at the top of Div 1 following their 4-1 win against Fish C, who could only field four players. Ben Cumber saved one point for the Cs by beating Dave Dulake by one point. Railway B scored a 4-1 win away at Fish B, who also only had four players. Phil Fry kicked off the evening swiftly with two breaks (39,29) to dominate the first frame. Glastonbury D hosted Angling C but could only manage a 3-2 loss. Glastonbury E took a 3-2 win over Glastonbury B after going 2-0 down in the first half. Jayson Hassan and Gary Davis levelled the match before Alex Hall clinched the win down to the wire against Casey Knight. Stats: Darren Jeffery leads with an undefeated record, 9 points ahead of Wayne Boyce.

Deanland are still at the top of Div 2 after their 3-2 win against Dolphin F. They took a solid 3-0 lead with Barry Norrington, Dave Adams, and Steve Hughes before Stuart Alexander and Neil Rogers took the last two. Hailsham Club B closed the gap to the top with their 4-1 win and jumped ahead of the now 3rd placed Glastonbury Transport. Devonshire B went 2-0 down to Fire Brigade before taking a 3-2 win thanks to Jock Hepburn, Dave Whatley, and Ron Dixon. Ministries beat Polegate C 3-2 after three close black ball games in the middle of the match. Stats: Undefeated Barry Norrington leads team mate Steve Hughes by just 1 point.