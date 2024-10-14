Fishermen's snooker team 'Meads A' make great strides in Eastbourne

By Tokki Yamaguchi
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:08 BST
Still at the top of the Premiership division, 'Fish Meads A' have begun the season well and the quest for their first title strengthens.

Fish Meads A stay at the head of the Premier table after their 5-0 sweep away at Hailsham Club D. Glastonbury A move up to 2nd just a point behind, with their own 5-0 against HMI Topaz at home. Devonshire A took a controlled 4-1 win against Polegate B. Only Guy Branch managed to take a point in the fourth frame against Martin Wright. Fish A secured a 4-1 away win at Angling A thanks to Jason Power, Wayne Hill, Adrian Potts and Arran Aghili. Stats: Tokki Yamaguchi has an early lead, going undefeated and just 12 points ahead of Mark James.

HMI Hornets stay at the top of Div 1 following their 4-1 win against Fish C, who could only field four players. Ben Cumber saved one point for the Cs by beating Dave Dulake by one point. Railway B scored a 4-1 win away at Fish B, who also only had four players. Phil Fry kicked off the evening swiftly with two breaks (39,29) to dominate the first frame. Glastonbury D hosted Angling C but could only manage a 3-2 loss. Glastonbury E took a 3-2 win over Glastonbury B after going 2-0 down in the first half. Jayson Hassan and Gary Davis levelled the match before Alex Hall clinched the win down to the wire against Casey Knight. Stats: Darren Jeffery leads with an undefeated record, 9 points ahead of Wayne Boyce.

Deanland are still at the top of Div 2 after their 3-2 win against Dolphin F. They took a solid 3-0 lead with Barry Norrington, Dave Adams, and Steve Hughes before Stuart Alexander and Neil Rogers took the last two. Hailsham Club B closed the gap to the top with their 4-1 win and jumped ahead of the now 3rd placed Glastonbury Transport. Devonshire B went 2-0 down to Fire Brigade before taking a 3-2 win thanks to Jock Hepburn, Dave Whatley, and Ron Dixon. Ministries beat Polegate C 3-2 after three close black ball games in the middle of the match. Stats: Undefeated Barry Norrington leads team mate Steve Hughes by just 1 point.

