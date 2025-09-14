Five star Dean take Cup victory

Dean score five in the Cup thanks to a quick-fire start

Five goals and a five-star performance from the whole squad. Another clean sheet which means more money in the fines pot from the gaffer!

With Bosham kicking the game off and East Dean starting high up the pitch from the off. When the ball was played to the Bosham right back I don’t think he expected Lachlan Wood to be pinching the ball from him.

Lachlan did just that, after beating the centre half he played a lovely ball across to Ollie Osbourne, who shifted the ball onto his right foot and into the bottom corner. 0-1 38 seconds on the clock.

Ollie Osborne seen here open the scoring in the first minute

Following the restart, East Dean worked hard to win the ball back and after some smart possession play won a free-kick in dangerous wide position. Dave Knight floated a delightful ball into the box for Skipper Jason Houghton to turn the ball home with a very good header. 0-2 and five minutes played.

The third goal was all down to the hard work and determination of Lachlan Wood. Winning the ball back on the half way line he drove down the left hand side beating two men and driving into the box, he then rounded the keeper and the centre half to slot the ball home for 0-3. A really well deserved goal!

Gaining back possession seemed the way of the game for East Dean, but with that keeping the ball and moving the opposition around as well. Following a good spell of possession around the back the ball found its way forward and wide with Lachlan Wood again. Beating his man he found the pass to Alfie Barclay to slot the ball home with his weaker foot. 0-4

After gaining a good foot hold in the game East Dean were really moving the ball about with pace and precision. Going back to front against the press Jake Fellows found himself in the 18-yard box only to hauled down for a penalty and the ball smashed right into his face.

Alfie Barclay attacks the Bosham Defence

Penalty was converted calmly by Dave Knight. 0-5.

After half time and expecting a Bosham fight back it was the opposite. No press and sitting 11 men behind the ball it was all East Dean.

A frustrating amount of possession without really going anywhere led to some wayward shots and frustration.

After a regroup and composed play East Dean really started to show the football they could play, unfortunately without any real end product.

Good efforts from Rob Chiverton, Dave Knight and Amir Jamaly being the highlights of the second half. But ultimately a proper performance to kill the opposition in the first half.