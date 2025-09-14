East Dean won 5-0 away to Bosham Reserves in the Chichester Charity Cup.

Early on Lachlan Wood robbed his man and played a lovely ball across to Ollie Osbourne, who shifted the ball on to his right foot and into the bottom corner with just 38 seconds on the clock.

Soon, after some smart possession East Dean won a free-kick in dangerous wide position. Dave Knight floated a delightful ball into the box for skipper Jason Houghton to turn the ball home with a very good header.

The third goal was all down to the hard work and determination of Wood. Winning the ball back on the halfway line he drove down the left hand side beating two men and driving into the box, he rounded the keeper and the centre-half to slot the ball home for 0-3.

Ollie Osborne seen opens the scoring in the first minute

Following a good spell of possession around the back, the ball found its way forward and wide with Wood again. Beating his man he found Alfie Barclay, who slotted the ball home with his weaker foot.

After gaining a good foothold in the game East Dean were really moving the ball about with pace and precision. Going back to front against the press, Jake Fellows found himself in the 18-yard box only to hauled down for a penalty, which was converted calmly by Dave Knight. 0-5.

After half time it was all East Dean. They had plenty of possession but it ended with some wayward shots and frustration.

Good efforts from Rob Chiverton, Knight and Amir Jamaly were the highlights of the second half.