Five star Hassocks show bounce back ability by hammering Newhaven

Having lost in the Southern Combination Premier Division for the first time this season last weekend at Crowborough Athletic, the visit of Newhaven to the Hassocks Hotel Beacon Ground was a test of the Robins’ bounce back ability.

They passed it with flying colours, hammering the Dockers 5-0 to record one of the most eye-catching results across the entire league in the current campaign.

It was ideal preparation for next Saturday’s FA Vase trip to Tunbridge Wells, where James Westlake and his players will hope to make more club history by advancing to the third round. No Hassocks side has ever gone that far in the competition.

Fired up from the start against Newhaven, Hassocks scored four times in the first half. It was a near-perfect an opening 45 minutes.

Jamie Wilkes strikes from 30 yards to open the scoring in spectacular style as Hassocks hammered Newhaven 5-0

An early Newhaven opportunity was fired over by Luca Page in the only moment of worry for Jordan Brown.

The Dockers right back probably should have done better but he was unbalanced when attempting to send Brown’s punch back beyond the Robins goalkeeper.

Page succeeded only in skying and slicing his effort into the play park behind the west goal.

From that point on, it was all Hassocks. Morgan Vale was inches away from converting a low Harry Furnell cross on the slide after Darren Budd gained possession from Ryan Blunt in midfield and sent the Robins counter attacking.

The opening goal arrived in spectacular style from Jamie Wilkes on 12 minutes. Westlake sprung something of a surprise by using Big Alex Fair on the right wing rather than the left sided berth or number 10 role he has occupied this season.

Fair was magnificent, linking up well with Bradley Tighe behind and ending the afternoon with three assists - starting with the rangy Wilkes’ rocket.

Tighe and Fair played a series of intricate passes before Fair slipped a square ball to Wilkes. The tall striker did the rest, picking out the top corner with a powerful drive from 30 yards. Former Burgess Hill Town goalkeeper Josh James was left grasping at thin air.

A magnificent passing move carved Newhaven open for goal two on 27 minutes, sparking a goalmouth scramble ended by the head of Harry Furnell.

Joe Bull, Dan Turner, Budd, Tighe and Fair all worked to get Vale in one-on-one for a shot which rattled the post from a very tight angle.

Fair returned the ball towards goal, it looped into the air via a deflection off Page and Furnell leapt highest to nod into the back of the net.

Three minutes later and Hassocks had their third. Josh Mundy swung over a corner towards the back post, where Liam Hendy escaped Josh O’Halloran to volley from close range.

Hendy almost notched another not long after. Budd fed Fair, who threw in one of his trademark Cruyff Turns to create space for a dinked cross into the box.

Quite what Hendy was doing charging up the pitch from centre back to be the furthest Hassocks player forward was something of a mystery.

A welcome mystery which delighted the home support, even as Hendy directed his downwards header just wide of the far post.

Furnell received a yellow card for diving in the box and Wilkes headed over as the Robins sought to find a fourth to well and truly kill the game before half time.

And they got it on 40 minutes. James’ goal kick dropped straight to Fair, whose returning volley was a perfectly weighted through ball for Vale to latch onto.

Vale subsequently rounded James, cool as you like before firing beyond covering defender Regan Clarke-Salter.

Chances were few and far between in the second half as Hassocks opted to take their foot off the gas and see things out ahead of their date with Tunbridge Wells.

James showed good handling to hold a Wilkes shot at the near post on a counter started when Turner picked out his run with a superb 70 yard pass up the pitch.

Substitute Will Berry added the fifth in injury time. Fellow replacement Harvey Blake crossed and when Liam Osbourne put his clearing header straight into the air, Berry watched the ball drop before crashing home a volley with the outside of his right boot into the far corner.

Hassocks: Brown; Tighe, Turner, Hendy, Bull; Fair, Mundy, Budd, Furnell; Wilkes; Vale. Subs: Farrell, Hoffmann, Loversidge, Berry, Blake (used).