Five-star Wittering up for the Centenary Cup
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wittering controlled the game from start to finish and stopped East Preston from managing a single shot on target.
As early as the 3rd minute Al Hussen pulled the ball back from the bi line where Ballam saw his point blank shot saved by the impressive Kaddall. Ballam then headed over from Timson's pin point cross.
Hubbard pass split the defence, on 12 minutes and Timson's left-foot dinked volley was sublime to open the scoring. Scutt's long ball midway through the first half found Al Hussen, who couldn't beat Kaddall.
Wittering doubled their lead on 39 minutes with the move of the match. Playing out from the back, the ball found Timson who dribbled past two players before a perfect pass to Corell, timing his run before slotting the ball under the keeper at the near post for 2-0.
In the second half, Timson could have completed his hat-trick but saw two shots fizz over the bar. In between Ballam made it 3-0, tapping in from close range after fine work by Corell down the left.
Courtman set Chizfahm free on the halfway line and he held off his defender before cleverly sidefooting the ball into the top right corner past Kaddall – 4-0.
A match played in torrential rain at times was still well constructed and controlled. With ten minutes left Corell brought out another fine save by Kaddall when his shot was destined for the far corner.
On 85 minutes James Brooks’ right-wing cross found Hubbard, who saw his shot blocked by the keeper. Ballam pounced on the rebound and fired in to the roof of the net.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.