Flat end to a promising season for Three Bridges

Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division Three Bridges 1, Phoenix Sports 1

A fairly nondescript end to the season for these two sides. Already relegated Phoenix certainly showed spirit throughout the game, whilst Bridges looked a bit jaded after taking just three points from their final five games after previously looking on track for a possible play off place.

But Bridges can be proud of their season overall. After flirting with the bottom four up until the end of 2024 following a frustrating time playing 'home' games 50 miles away on Chatham's ground whilst waiting for their own 3G pitch to be completed, Bridges began a decent trajectory upwards and they can be proud of their final position of eighth.

Their two best chances of an end to end first half saw Josh Hallard's header cleared off the line and Noel Fisher just delaying his shot too long, whilst Greg Luer was just wide towards the end of the half.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Dominic Morgan Griffiths had one effort saved at the near post, but it was a clumsy challenge two minutes after the break that led to a penalty comfortably converted by Jamarie Brissett to give Phoenix the lead.

The normally clinical Reece Hallard shot horribly wide from a Hayden Velvick cross, whilst Tyler Anderson finished poorly at the other end after breaking clear.

But Bridges gained a draw after 69 minutes when Sam Bull bundled the ball home from Reece Hallard's corner kick. And Luer almost won it for the home side late on but was just over once more.

Bridges : W.Tillman, B.Holden (D.Ferreira, 64), J.Hallard, H.Neathey, S.Bull. G.Luer, N.Fisher, H.Woollard, H.Velvick, K.Rivera (N.Leighton, 51), R.Hallard.

Unused Subs. - C.Hayden-Pickering, S.Matthews, B.Irving.

Booked - Leighton (80).

Phoenix : A.Zambrand-Reascos, A.Belford, J.Goodman, W.Efambe (B.Pritchard, h-t), D.Morgan-Griffiths, K.Martin, I.Thompson, J.Brissett, T.Anderson (A.Clarke, 83), R.Pingling (M.Elliott, 68), H.Griffin.

Unused Subs. - J.Dos Santos, W.Grieveson.

Booked - Pingling (66), Martin (72), Pritchard, 77), Belford (77).

Bridges Man of the Match - Hayden Velvick.