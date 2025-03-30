107 great photos from day Hassocks FC became champions and won promotion

The comfortable 3-0 win over their closest challengers set off jubilant scenes at the Beacon among players, staff, volunteers and fans and the celebrations went long into the night.

Photographer Phil Westlake was there to capture a day for the ages and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked.

Here is how we reported on Hassocks’ triumph on the day and watch out for more reaction – from manager James Westlake and chairman Pat Harding – on this website and in the Mid Sussex Times in the coming days.

1 . DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON Hassocks beat Crowborough to win the SCFL premier title Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

2 . DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON Hassocks beat Crowborough to win the SCFL premier title Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

3 . DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON Hassocks beat Crowborough to win the SCFL premier title Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

4 . DO NOT PRINT WITH OUT PERMISSON Hassocks beat Crowborough to win the SCFL premier title Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake