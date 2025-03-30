Hassocks beat Crowborough to win the SCFL premier titleHassocks beat Crowborough to win the SCFL premier title
107 great photos from day Hassocks FC became champions and won promotion

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Mar 2025, 12:41 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 12:50 BST
What a season at Hassocks FC – and what a day to cap it. The Robins knew they’d be SCFL premier division champions and promoted to step four for the first time if they beat Crowborough – and beat them they did.

The comfortable 3-0 win over their closest challengers set off jubilant scenes at the Beacon among players, staff, volunteers and fans and the celebrations went long into the night.

Photographer Phil Westlake was there to capture a day for the ages and you can see his pictures on this page and the ones linked.

Here is how we reported on Hassocks’ triumph on the day and watch out for more reaction – from manager James Westlake and chairman Pat Harding – on this website and in the Mid Sussex Times in the coming days.

