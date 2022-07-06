11 pictures as Worthing FC return to action - with a win

Goals from Jake Robinson and Frankie Perry saw off their Isthmian south east visitors, the first game in a long programme designed to get Adam Hinshelwood's men up to speed for the National League South season. See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and hear what Hinshelwood had to say about the run-out in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.
1.
Action and goal celebrations from Worthing FC's 2-0 home friendly win over Three Bridges / Picture: Mike Gunn
2.
Action and goal celebrations from Worthing FC's 2-0 home friendly win over Three Bridges / Picture: Mike Gunn
3.
Action and goal celebrations from Worthing FC's 2-0 home friendly win over Three Bridges / Picture: Mike Gunn
4.
Action and goal celebrations from Worthing FC's 2-0 home friendly win over Three Bridges / Picture: Mike Gunn