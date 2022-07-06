Action and goal celebrations from Worthing FC's 2-0 home friendly win over Three Bridges / Picture: Mike Gunn

11 pictures as Worthing FC return to action - with a win

Back in the old routine - Worthing were watched by a superb number of fans for a friendly - 458 - as they beat Three Bridges at Woodside Road in their first friendly of the summer.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 8:04 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 8:07 am

Goals from Jake Robinson and Frankie Perry saw off their Isthmian south east visitors, the first game in a long programme designed to get Adam Hinshelwood's men up to speed for the National League South season. See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and hear what Hinshelwood had to say about the run-out in the Worthing Herald, out Thursday.

1.

2.

3.

4.

